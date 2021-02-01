Despite uncertainty caused by the pandemic the organisers of the John West Great Swim Series say it will be returning to Suffolk this summer.

Open water swimmers from across the country have been told that the event will take place at Alton Water on Saturday 19th June, a week after a similar event to be staged at Lake Windermere in Cumbria.

With multiple distances available to choose from event directors say it's a perfect opportunity to enjoy a change of scenery and soak up a sense of normality.

Waiting for the start at Alton Water Credit: ITV Anglia

Before Covid-19 open water swimming was experiencing a growth in popularity. A recent survey conducted for Outdoor Swimmer Magazine reported that swimming outdoors is for many people an important part of their identity.

As well as revealing a growth in the popularity of winter swimming and female participation, the survey also found that mental health and wellbeing was a key motivator for taking a dip in the great outdoors.

Organisers say they're pulling out all the stops to make it a fantastic day, while doing everything they can to keep people safe.

If the swim can't go ahead in June they say that entrants will be automatically deferred into subsequent stagings of the event.