Messages of support have been sent from across the country to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 100-year-old veteran was taken to Bedford hospital on Sunday, 31 January.

He tested positive while undergoing treatment for pneumonia, according to a statement from his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore.

In the Bedfordshire village of Marston Moretaine, where Captain Sir Tom lives with Ms Ingram-Moore and her family, postmaster Bill Chandi said the "whole country" was behind him.

He added: "He’s been through a lot, and through thick and thin, and this is something else.

"He’s going to fight it and he’s going to come through and we’ll be so happy...he’s our national treasure and there’s no way we’re going to give up that easy.

"The whole country is praying for his good health."

These villagers also sent Captain Sir Tom their best wishes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday evening "My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent a get well soon message, and tweeted: "You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis."

Capt Sir Tom's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

His efforts earned him a knighthood in a specially-arranged outdoor ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

Ms Ingram-Moore's statement said he was not in ICU, but has received additional support with his breathing.

She said: "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31 January) my father was admitted to hospital.

"Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

"He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU.

"The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

"We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to."

Due to being treated for pneumonia over several weeks, Captain Sir Tom was unable to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he was sending his “best wishes” to the Captain Sir Tom's family.

Journalist Piers Morgan said that the country was "rooting" for Captain Tom, alongside one of the pictures from his GQ shoot.

Singer Michael Ball, who recorded a charity single with Captain Tom Moore that reached number one, sent his "love and prayers" for Captain Tom and his "lovely family".

"Stay strong Sir. We are all here for you," he added.