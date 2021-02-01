Norwich Airport could get up to £8 million of government funding to help cover losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airports across the East have been crippled by the drop in passenger numbers during lockdown.

The money will be used to help protect jobs as the aviation sector faces new travel restrictions, to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

“I am thrilled that Norwich Airport will receive up to £8 million to help it protect jobs during these challenging times", Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North said.

“This funding offers vital support for Norwich Airport – which supports so many jobs and businesses in our city.

“The Government has provided unprecedented levels of support to protect jobs and businesses through the pandemic, and this latest support will be hugely important for helping our fine city to build back better after coronavirus.”

The Government said airports and ground handlers will be able to apply to the Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme online Credit: ITV Anglia

Airports are being encouraged to apply for the cash, which the government say will help ease the financial pressure.

The UK currently has no "travel corridor" arrangements with any other country.

As a result, all travellers - including British nationals - must self-isolate for 10 days when they get to the UK, even with a recent negative test result.

UK nationals and residents returning to Britain from "red list" countries will be forced to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation such as hotels.

Foreign nationals from 30 countries where new variants have been identified - including South Africa, Portugal and South American nations - are also not allowed entry to the UK.

“A thriving aviation industry has been central to the success of this country and while we recognise the testing conditions airports are currently facing as a result of the pandemic, I believe that the sector will be ready to bounce back once restrictions are lifted", Commenting, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“This scheme is another step in the right direction, providing vital support for an industry that is raring to get back to business, once it is safe to do so.”