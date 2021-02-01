Cromer Carnival cancelled for second year running

This year's Cromer Carnival won't be going ahead.

Organisers of the event, which regularly attracts around 50,000 people to north Norfolk, say they hope it will be able to return next year.

They say with the possibility of restrictions still being in place in the summer it wouldn't be safe to go ahead.

The carnival runs on a tight budget and with most of its costs coming between January and May.

The Cromer Carnival Committe, which organises the event says it needs to hold on to reserves to fund the next carnival, which will hopefully be in 2022.