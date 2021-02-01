A 12-year-old Essex girl who has rare bone marrow failure is calling on people to sign up to the donor register.

Libby Cotts has severe aplastic anaemia and her only cure is a bone marrow transplant. She currently relies on blood and platelet transfusions to keep her well.

The family have been urging people to join the blood cancer register, in the hope they find a suitable match to save her life.

Libby’s lockdown campaign has seen a surge of people put their names forward to be tested. However, the pandemic has hit many charities' finances hard and the family are now raising money to get swabs sent out.

Libby’s Aunt, Nurse May Parsons, administered the first Covid vaccine in the UK. Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, 1 February, she said it is "so easy" to be a donor.

Amongst those supporting the campaign to save Libby’s life is footballer John Terry who hopes young men will sign up.

People who want to become a donor can do so by visiting Anthony Nolan or DKMS.