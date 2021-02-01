January transfer deadline day 2021: All the last-minute deals

It's transfer deadline day, which means clubs only have until 11pm on Monday to complete any last-minute business.

The financial pressures caused by the pandemic means that most clubs are only likely to be in the market for loans and free transfers, but there could still be some surprise moves along the way.

Here are all the deals involving clubs in the East...

Ørjan Nyland (Norwich City, free transfer)

Ørjan Nyland has joined Norwich City until the end of the season. Credit: Matthew Usher/Norwich City

Norwich City have signed former Aston Villa goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland on a free transfer.

The Norwegian international has agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season and will provide experienced back-up to number one Tim Krul for the Championship promotion run-in.

Teenager Daniel Barden was the only other senior keeper at Carrow Road after Michael McGovern suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Nyland made 36 appearances for Villa, and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, but had his contract terminated by mutual consent in October.

"I’ve had a lot of offers, but when Norwich came along I wasn’t doubtful at all. It felt like the right thing to do and I had good talks with the manager and the goalkeeper coach, as well as the sporting director, so it was an easy choice really," Nyland said.

"I had a walk around the training pitches with the sporting director and they looked good. It all looks really impressive and I’m ready to go.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “Ørjan has proved he can play at both Championship and Premier League level, as well as in the Bundesliga in Germany. He is also a proven international goalkeeper."