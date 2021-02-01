Watch a report about the new vaccination centres in the East of England by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

Door-to-door testing is to be started in part of Hertfordshire after isolated cases of the new South African variant of coronavirus were found in the county.

It comes as 15 more vaccine centres were due to open across the Anglia region with nearly one million people in the area now having been given their first injection.

10,000 residents in Broxbourne in south east Hertfordshire were urged to get tested amid isolated cases of new COVID-19 variant.All adult residents in the EN10 area of Broxbourne are being encouraged to get a COVID-19 test over the next two weeks, whether they have symptoms or not.Hertfordshire County Council said the main aim of the increase in testing capacity is to find any other cases and help to suppress this new variant from spreading any further in the local community.

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's Director of Public Health said: "It is vitally important that we test as many adults in this local area, whether showing symptoms or not.

"This is an important step in containing this new South African variant of COVID-19 from spreading further in our local communities."

Although this new variant of COVID-19 is thought to be more easily transmitted, there is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness, or that the regulated vaccine would not protect against it. Jim McManus, Director of Public Health at Hertfordshire County Council

Residents over 18 years old in the ‘EN10’ postcode will get a leaflet explaining how they can get tested with extra mobile testing capacity set up at the Broxbourne Lido site & Paradise Wildlife Park.

Home testing kits will be available to pick up from Wormley Community Centre and Hoddesdon LibraryFrom Thursday 4 February, all households will be directly contacted at their doorstep and will be provided with a home testing kit from a public health or licensed officer.

The announcement of the discovery of the new variant comes as more vaccine centres have opened across the Eastern Counties.

A further 34,000 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the East of England on Sunday. That followed 63,000 injections on Saturday.

986,718 First dose injections given in the East of England up to Sunday 31 January

19.3% Adults in the East of England who have had first vaccine dose

The new centres are located in the following places:

King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Norfolk

Avanti Meadows Primary School, Bishop's Stortford , Hertfordshire

Bedford Heights, Bedford

Oak Tree Centre, Huntingdon

Chelmsford City racecourse in Great Leighs, Essex

Colchester United Stadium, Essex

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend , Essex

Former Roverwalk School, Bury St Edmunds , Suffolk

Clacton Hospital, Essex

Alastair Farquharson Centre, Thurrock Community Hospital, Essex

Connaught Hall, Attleborough , Norfolk - from Wednesday 3 February

Unit 55 (former supermarket), Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech - from Friday 5 February

North Walsham Community Centre, Norfolk - from Saturday 6 February

Later this week, additional centres will open at Priory House in Shefford in Bedfordshire and Roche Pharmaceuticals in Welwyn Garden Centre.