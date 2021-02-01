Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

The annual 'big sleep-in' charity event on Friday has raised over £16,000 for Northampton's Hope Centre.

The event is usually held outside but this year saw people setting up camp indoors to raise money for the hungry and homeless in Northampton.

Sara has been taking part for the past five years Credit: ITV News Anglia

Charity managers have said thank you to everyone who took part in this year's big sleep-in.

It was a fantastic event that saw young and old come together to support the hungry and homeless in Northampton. Louise Danielczuk, Hope Centre fundraising and marketing manager

The charity's funding has been hit hard by the pandemic and they say the fundraising climate hasn't been easy.

£650,000 Amount needed each year by the charity to continue their work

The money raised from this year's big sleep-in will mean continued support for people living in poverty locally.

