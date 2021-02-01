Tracking the coronavirus pandemic in the Anglia region in eight charts

There are positive signs in the statistics surrounding the Covid pandemic in the Anglia region as almost a million people have now had their first vaccine dose.

But behind every number there are real people and families still being devastated by the worst global health crisis for more than a century.

In Eastern England, nearly one in five adults have now had the first injection to help protect against the coronavirus.

More than a hundred people a day are still dying will the illness in the region although there are early signs that the terrible death toll is starting to level off.

Certainly cases numbers have started to fall sharply and the numbers being treated in hospital is down although there are still higher numbers of patients in the wards than during the first wave in March and April last year.

VACCINES

Nearly 20% of the adults in the East of England have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine - with nearly one million people having the injection in the region.

NHS England said figures are expected to show on Monday that people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents across the country had been offered their first vaccine doses, meeting the deadline set by the Government.

952,503 People in the East of England who had the first Covid vaccine dose by 30 January

18.6% Proportion of adults in the East of England who had the first vaccine dose by 30 January

The daily number of people in the East of England who have received their first vaccine dose Credit: Data from NHS England

PEOPLE DYING WITH COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic more than 13,000 people in the Anglia region have lost their lives with coronavirus. That includes those who had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate as a contributory factor to their deaths although it may not have been the main cause.

The NHS has seen more than 10,000 patients dying in hospitals across the Anglia region throughout the pandemic and nearly half of those have lost their lives in the past two months since the start of December.

The death toll in the region's care homes has passed 2,500 residents.

The daily number of patients who have died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from NHS England

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the Office for National Statistics, the Care Quality Commission and the NHS

The number of people dying each week in the Anglia region where Covid-19 is mentioned on their death certificate Credit: Data from the Office for National Statistics

CONFIRMED CASES

The highest number of positive tests recorded in the Anglia region in a single seven-day period was 61,477 in the week ending 4 January when the third national lockdown was announced. The represented a peak regional infection rate of 842 cases per 100,000 in the population.

The latest weekly data is 22,650 confirmed cases recorded in the region in the week to 27 January which represents 310 cases per 100,000.

The infection rate is still higher than at the point the second lockdown started in early November, when there were 120 cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region.

The daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region throughout the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

The weekly infection rates in the Anglia region at the start of the second and third lockdown compared with the latest rate Credit: Data from Public Health England

The weekly confirmed coronavirus case rate per 100,000 in the population in the Anglia region since early November Credit: Data from Public Health England

HOSPITAL PATIENTS

The number of patients being treated with Covid-19 in hospitals in the NHS East of England region peaked at 4,306 on 13 January and has been falling slowly since then.

The number during the first wave peaked at 1,679 on 12 April.

The latest figure from the health service is that 3,297 patients were being treated on Saturday 30 January. Some 350 people a day are still being admitted to hospital in the East of England each day but that is down from 500 a day going into hospital in the first few days of January.