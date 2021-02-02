Captain Sir Tom Moore: tributes paid to an unassuming hero

Tributes are being paid to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has died at the age of 100 after contracting coronavirus.

The Queen has led tributes and has sent a private message of condolence to the family.

On the Royal Family's official twitter account a message read, "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them."

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has paid tribute with a video on twitter. In it he said the Captain Sir Tom Moore had "embodied the triumph of the human spirit."

"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world," Mr Johnson said

The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP, Matt Hancock described him as a "great British hero."

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has also expressed his condolences.

In a statement he said: "I am deeply saddened to hear that Sir Captain Tom Moore has died. I pray for his family and friends, and I join millions across the country in mourning with them."

"Captain Tom was the very best of us. His courage, compassion, resilience, hope and generosity have been an inspiration to millions - and an example to us all. Where he walked a nation followed."

"I give thanks to God for such a long life, so well lived. May Captain Tom rest in peace," the Archbishop concluded.

Tributes have also come from the organisation that Captain Sir Tom Moore dedicated himself to raising money for: the NHS.

ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth was the first journalist to interview Captain Tom when he started out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by doing laps of his garden.

Once her report was screened across the East of England, Captain Tom's story was soon to go global.

Watch Rebecca Haworth's report on Captain Sir Tom Moore

In a statement, Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, said: “On behalf of everyone in the NHS, I want to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who has been the model of all that has been good about our country’s response to Covid-19."

“People rightly marvel at the tens of millions of pounds Captain Sir Tom raised for the NHS, but for me, his biggest achievement and most important contribution to helping my fellow nurses, doctors and all those in the NHS responding to coronavirus, has been how he brought the country together and gave us all a boost when we most needed it," she said.

Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Trust, where Captain Sir Tom was cared for, said it had been a privilege to look after him.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals tweeted that all the staff were, "incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Thank you for the funds you raised for the NHS, a true hero to all."

The Cambridge University Hospitals Trust also thanked him for everything he had done for the NHS.

From the world of sport, Millwall FC has said it will hold a minute of applause in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore before its fixture at home with Norwich.

Luton Town FC tweeted to Captain Sir Captain Tom that, "You did Bedfordshire and an entire nation proud. Condolences to all of his family and friends."

The family's local MP, Nadine Dorries who represents central Bedfordshire, wrote on Twitter that she was "heartbroken."

The Labour MP for Bedford, Mohammad Yasin said, Captain Sir Tom, "represented the very best of Britain and inspired so many."

The Home Secretary and MP for Witham in Essex, Priti Patel also expressed her sadness saying he was, "an inspiration to millions."