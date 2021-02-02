East Anglia endures wettest December and January for more than a century

If you think that it hasn't stopped raining for a couple of months, you wouldn't be far wrong after East Anglia suffers its wettest December and January since 1915.

Many areas in the Anglia have seen repeated flooding over the past couple of months as the rain kept falling.

Homes and caravan sites in Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire had to be evacuated over Christmas after the rising waters became life-threatening along the Rivers Nene and Great Ouse.

Flooding in Nene Park in Peterborough on Sunday 31 January 2021 Credit: Roy Brown

According to Met Office data there has been 195 mm (7.7 inches) of rain in East Anglia during December 2020 and January 2021 which is nearly double the usual amount of rainfall over the period.

195 mm Rainfall in East Anglia in Dec 2020 and Jan 2021

107 mm Normal rainfall in East Anglia in December and January

Rainfall records for East Anglia date back to 1862 and during that time December has been wetter than 2020 on only three occasions. For January it was the eighth wettest January on record in East Anglia.

Putting the two months together only December and January in 1914/15 and in 1876/77 were wetter than 2020/21 with 219 mm (8.6 inches) and 204 mm (8.0 inches) respectively.

With the unsettled and rainy conditions continuing into February there are numerous flood warnings and the lower risk flood alerts in force across the Anglia region.

Huntingdon racecourse at Brampton in Cambridgeshire was inundated with floodwater from Alconbury Brook on 29 January 2021 Credit: Roger Page

A number of sites in East Anglia recorded their wettest January on record including Holbeach in Lincolnshire with 99 mm of rain and Sawtry in Cambridgeshire with 96 mm.

Overall the East Anglia region recorded 90 mm of rain - which is 170% of the long-term average.

As well as being wet, January 2021 was also colder than normal and there was a distinct lack of sunshine.

It was coldest January in East Anglia for eight years with temperatures about 1°C below normal.

The month had the lowest sunshine total for a decade since January 2011.