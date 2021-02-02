East of England hits one million Covid injections target

More than one million people in the East of England have now had the first dose of their coronavirus vaccine.

In means one in five of the adult population is developing some protection from the deadly pandemic which has killed more than 13,000 people in the region.

The landmark target was achieved on Monday but the figures have only just been released by NHS England.

1,020,669 Number of people who have had the first Covid vaccine dose in the East of England

20% Proportion of people who have had the first Covid vaccine dose in the East of England

The latest figures revealed that 33,951 people had their first injection in the East of England on Monday following 34,215 receiving a jab on Sunday.

In the past 15 days, the average number of first injections delivered in the region per day has been around 43,000.

The NHS is expected to meet the government's target of giving first doses of the vaccine to the top four priority groups by the middle of February.

That figure is estimated at 1.4 million people in the East of England and would include everyone over the age of 70 plus residents and workers in care home and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.