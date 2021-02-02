Watch Graham Stothard's report from the Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Senior NHS staff fear people suffering serious health issues such as heart attacks and strokes are not getting the treatment they need as they are too afraid to go into hospitals.

Doctors at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage say they have seen admissions for such problems drop both during this wave, and the first wave of the pandemic.

One interesting thing we've noted which is quite concerning in wave one and wave two is a reduction in the number of people coming in with really quite serious problems like heart attacks and strokes. We can't really explain that, but we suspect that there are people sitting at home with serious symptoms that aren't coming to the emergency department. Dr Michael Chilvers, Medical Director

They have changed the entire layout of the Emergency Department at The Lister. It now operates as two separate wards.

Staff at Lister Hospital's Emergency Department. Credit: ITV Anglia

The red area, dealing with people suspected or confirmed as having Covid, and the yellow area, those unlikely to have the virus.

It greatly reduces the chances of Covid spread, but means almost everything takes longer to do, leading to greater pressure on staff.

It has taken a physical toll on our staff. People are exhausted but there is also an emotional element. There is a degree of moral injury to the staff all across the trust and our entire NHS because we've seen things we've never seen before, or not to the degree that we had, and in numbers that we've never seen before. Dr Junaid Qazi, Clinical Director

They have put in new services to help look after staff members’ mental health, and have managed to administer at least one vaccination dose to every single person working for the hospital.

Some nurses have spoken of the stress of going home, only to find people spreading lies about the pandemic on the internet.

It is really disheartening after finishing a shift and going home and seeing on Facebook someone putting these posts saying, ‘it's a conspiracy theory, hospitals are quiet’, when actually you've worked a 12-hour shift. It sort of feels like you're not appreciated, and people aren’t appreciating all the hard work that goes into behind the scenes. Aisha Nisar, Staff nurse

The Trust has seen a small drop in emergency department patients since the pandemic, but due to the extra cautionary measures needed to limit the spread of coronavirus, members of staff are busier.

The Emergency Department at Lister Hospital, Stevenage. Credit: ITV Anglia.

They have had to draft in people who would not normally work in emergency departments to help.

The Trust’s medical director says whatever happens, they will face the challenge.