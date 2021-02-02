The daughter of a woman who was killed 18 years ago has appealed for help to find her mother's attackers and get justice for her family.

Beverley Brinkley was attacked on a communal stairwell outside a flat in The Stow, Harlow, on February 2, 2003.

The 35-year-old died in hospital on February 6 from head injuries sustained in the assault.

Beverley’s family, including her three young daughters, Simone, Tara and Tina, were left devastated and are still seeking the answers about who killed Beverley and why.

There’s got to be someone out there who knows something and I would really love them to come forward and help my family, and help my mum be at peace. Beverley Brinkley's daughter, Simone Brinkley

A reward of up to £10,000 is now being offered through Crimestoppers for information and Essex police have made a video appealing for help with the case.

“I remember my mum being bubbly, outgoing, happy all the time. She adored us children, she adored our whole family. She had a personality and a smile that people always remember. She was so loved," Simone Brinkley said.

“She died a day before my 13th birthday. We just didn’t understand what was going on, it affected us really badly. She would have adored being a grandmother and I know she would have been a fantastic grandmother," she said.

“My mum’s parents have now passed away without finding out justice. That’s one thing they really wanted, to know who killed her before they passed away," she added.

Please, if anyone is out there and knows something come forward, it’s been 18 years now and we need justice. People’s loyalties change, there has got to be someone out there who knows something. Simone Brinkley, daughter

During the initial investigation, a witness had reported seeing two men attacking Beverley and escaping through the car park behind the block of flats.

One was described as white, fairly short, of stocky build and aged in his late 30s to early 40s. He had dark wavy hair on top with a cropped style cut into the back of the neck, and dark stubble.

The second man was described as white, taller, and aged in his 20s to early 30s. He had blond hair shaven hair, was of stocky build and had long legs.

Four people were arrested in connection with Beverley’s death but no charges were ever made.

In 20004, Essex Police received two anonymous letters and officers are now keen to identify who wrote them.

“Eighteen years have passed since Beverley was murdered and loyalties do change and I am convinced somebody in the Harlow area knows who is responsible and can help our inquiry," Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said.

“Beverley’s family have never been able to get closure for what happened to Beverly that day. So please come forward and help our investigation to identify the people responsible and to give that level of closure to Beverley’s family," he said.