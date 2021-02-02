Major police operation targeting drug dealers sees sentencing total of 221 years

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

A two year covert police operation to target drug dealing across Northamptonshire has secured sentences totalling 221 years.

Operation Poetry began at the start of 2019 with the aim of infiltrating so-called 'county lines' gangs, which use a network of dealers to move drugs across the country.

Now concluded, the operation saw £1.3 million worth of drugs taken off the streets with a total of 72 people convicted during the operation.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from Northamptonshire Police, said their investigation took them well outside the county.

He said: "One of the aims of the operation was to pursue every single line right to the head and that meant going to the West Midlands and Birmingham area, to Wolverhampton and also down to London.

"We took out entire drug lines from the person who held the phone and earned the money right down to the runners at the bottom."

Police gathering evidence during drugs raids. Credit: Northamptonshire police

Operation Poetry

Eighteen county lines destroyed

Twelve local drugs lines destroyed

72 convictions

Over 221 years of prison time handed out

Over £1.3 million of drugs off the streets

As the investigation progressed, officers gained access to a secretive criminal network which unearthed the true nature of these gangs.

They found vulnerable children as young as 14 were being used to sell drugs, often rewarded with designer clothes and goods.

The drive, commitment, determination, creativity, tenacity and relentlessness these detectives have shown here is incredible and I am so very proud of them. Northamptonshire Chief Constable, Nick Adderley