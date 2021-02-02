Watch Rebecca Haworth's report about Captain Sir Tom Moore

When ITV News Anglia first interviewed Captain Tom Moore in April 2020 before his fund-raising walk around the garden became world famous he told reporter Rebecca Haworth: "One little soul like me isn't going to make much difference."

After he went on to raise more than £32 million for the NHS - the rest is history.

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died with coronavirus at the age of 100. He was in Bedford Hospital being treated for pneumonia and Covid-19.

His family issued the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

"Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."

The family statement added: "The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

"Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

"We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had."

Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira

The veteran from the village of Marston Moretaine between Bedford and Milton Keynes, set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

Capt Sir Tom raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on 30 April.

He started his challenge a little over three weeks earlier, and encouraged people to continue to donate to NHS Charities Together.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

A mural tribute to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday in Clonduff, Belfast Credit: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

The family statement also outlined how Captain Sir Tom was being treated for various illnesses and conditions over the past few years.

Sir Tom had been treated for prostate and skin cancer for the past five years and had decided with his doctors not to have invasive treatment.

After consulting with doctors, he and his family flew to Barbados on 11 December before Bedford was placed into Tier 3 measures. He return to the UK on 6 January.

The family said he was regularly tested for Covid-19 between 9 December and 12 January and was always negative. He went into hospital with pneumonia on 12 January and like other patients had further Covid tests which remained negative.

He returned home on 22 January and then tested positive for coronavirus that day. He stayed at home cared for by family and medical professionals until he was taken by ambulance to Bedford Hospital on Sunday 31 January with breathing difficulties.

The family statement said: "Tom was able to have visitors to say goodbye to him at the end of his life.

"Yesterday evening his daughter Hannah and grandchildren Benjie and Georgia were able to be by his side and his daughter Lucy was able to speak to him on FaceTime."

He died on Tuesday morning.

Due to other medication Captain Sir Tom was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The family has ask people not to send gifts or flowers and instead make a charity donation.

A statement said: "They are simply unable to manage any gifts or flowers sent to the house or village so politely request the public do not send tributes at this time.

"Instead they request donations are made to their father's legacy, The Captain Tom Foundation or any charity of choice."