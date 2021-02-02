One third of deaths in the Anglia region in 2021 linked to Covid-19

A third of the people who have died so far in 2021 in the Anglia region had coronavirus mentioned on their death certificate.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than 10,000 people have died in the Eastern Counties in the first three weeks of 2021. Of those, 3,444 people had a mention of coronavirus on their death certificate either as a cause or a contributory factor in their death.

The number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region each week from the end of November until January Credit: Data from the Office for National Statistics

The data from the ONS covers deaths up to 22 January which have been officially registered so there is a time lag with the information.

The Care Quality Commission also publishes information about residents dying in care homes. A further 350 people died in care homes in the Anglia region between 23 and 29 January.

The NHS has also reported 849 patients have died in hospitals in the Anglia since 23 January.

The total number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region, taking all the sources of data into account, is 13,835.

The number of people who have died each week during the pandemic with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate Credit: Data from the Office for National Statistics

Nationally, a total of 117,378 deaths had occurred in the UK by 22 January where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

So far there have been 14 consecutive days in January – from January 7 to 20 – when the daily death toll was above 1,000.

This could change as more deaths are registered for the second half of the month.

During the first wave of the virus in April 2020, there were 23 consecutive days when the death toll – based on death certificates – was above 1,000.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office for National Statistics, the Care Quality Commission and the NHS

A total of 8,422 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending 22 January mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – the second highest weekly number since the pandemic began.

The figure is up from 7,245 deaths in the week to 15 January.

Nearly half (45.1%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to 22 January mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – the highest proportion recorded during the pandemic.