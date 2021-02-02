Plans for a new Suffolk coastal path are unveiled

Plans have been unveiled for a new coastal path in Suffolk, running from Bawdsey to Aldeburgh.

If approved, the path will complete a 138 mile coastal route along the Suffolk coast.

It's part of Natural England's 2,700 mile national trail, around the entire English coast.

The route will run from the Essex/Suffolk border near Manningtree to the Suffolk/Norfolk border at Hopton-on-Sea.

Extending around the Alde and Ore estuary, it includes three rivers - the Ore, Butley and Alde.

Alde Estuary Credit: Annette Robinson, Suffolk County Council

There is now a period of eight weeks for the public to have their say on the England Coast Path proposals. If approved, this route will become part of the England Coast Path - the 2,700 mile long distance walking route and England's newest National Trail currently being developed around the entire English coast by Natural England.

The estuaries in southern Suffolk define the character of this part of the county and the proposed route sits entirely within the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, areas that are important for wildlife.

This stretch will use parts of the existing Suffolk Coast Path, starting at the mouth of the northern side of the Deben.

Along the way it takes in Bawdsey's military history and Shingle Street, then goes around the Butley River estuary with views of Orford Ness.

Orford Quay Credit: Natural England

A few miles on it passes Snape Maltings, then across the marshes in to Aldeburgh.

Interesting sites along the way will include the Radar Museum and Martello Towers at Bawdsey, Orford Castle and Snape Maltings.

Hannah Thacker, Natural England's Area Manager for Suffolk said:

We have had discussions with landowners and key organisations along the proposed route and their input has helped shape the proposals. We thank everyone for their time and input so far. Over the next eight weeks, we are inviting all organisations, farmers, local residents, visitors and businesses to have their say. It's important that all responses are taken into account. Hannah Thacker

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs, said: "I am very pleased that Natural England is publishing the final report which is the last piece to reveal the route that the England Coastal Path will take in Suffolk.

This is a very exciting time for all those who love the Suffolk coastline and enjoy the peace and solitude it provides. We very much look forward to continuing to work with Natural England and launching Suffolk's first fully fledged national trail. Cllr Andrew Reid

All representations and objections must be received by Natural England no later than midnight on 31st March 2021.