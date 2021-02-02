Tributes to Captain Sir Tom have come from the postmaster who helped sort the thousands of birthday cards sent to to him on his 100th birthday.

Postmaster Bill Chandi said the death of the NHS fundraising hero was a big loss for the community in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

He said it was a sad day and he had been hoping Captain Sir Tom would pull through, as he was a father figure to the village and his loss would be felt across the country.

It's put the village on the map, everyone knows where Marston Moretaine is, where Capt Sir Tom lives. It's so sad to lose our dear friend and the family is very dear to us as well and generally it's a sad day. Not just us but the whole community here and round the world wish the family well. Bill Chandi, Postmaster

'For one individual to get quarter of a million cards is a record itself, but what Captain Sir Tom has done for everybody is remarkable, the NHS the doctors and everyone who will be helped with the money he raised.'

Capt Sir Tom was overwhelmed with birthday messages and Bill Chandi offered to collect and organise the cards, which went on display at Bedford School.