Queen pays tribute to inspirational Captain Sir Tom

The Queen has paid tribute to the inspiration Captain Sir Tom Moore provided for not only the nation but the world.

Buckingham Palace said the royal family's thoughts are with Captain Sir Tom Moore's family and she is sending them a private message of condolence.

The spokesman said the Queen very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

In acknowledgement of his fundraising efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

After hosting the informal ceremony, the Queen spent around five minutes chatting to Sir Tom and his family.

She was overheard telling the former Army captain who celebrated becoming a centenarian a few months ago: “One hundred is a great age.”

After the ceremony Sir Tom said he was "absolutely overawed", adding: "This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well – what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me.”