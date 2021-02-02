The volunteer army supporting the vaccination rollout

Watch a report about the volunteers in high viz supporting the vaccine rollout by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

More than 3,000 people have volunteered in Essex and Suffolk to support the vaccination rollout programme.

They include retired grandmothers and former city businessmen, all putting their hands up to do their bit to help protect people against coronavirus.

ITV Anglia has met 2 of the thousands who have volunteered across the region to find out why they wanted to help, how people have responded to them and what do they get out of it?

Anil Parkash used to work in the city as a sales manager. As the first lockdown hit, he was furloughed and then made redundant.

Anil Parkash, Vaccine hub volunteer Credit: ITV Anglia

He had a bit of time on his hands so he decided to volunteer and help out his local community.

Mr Parkash is now part of the volunteer team at the Wickford vaccine hub run by the Essex Partnership University Trust.

Seeing the joy on people's faces when they're about to get checked in to get the vaccination, I think there's a real sense of we're winning that battle Anil Parkash, volunteer

'I've got elderly parents as well and they were helped when they went to get their vaccinations so for me, having the opportunity to help out other peoples parents or other vulnerable people, I get a real personal sense of satisfaction out of that," Mr Parkash said.

Another volunteer is Sheron Easter who retired about a year ago and has been left with quite a lot of time on her hands since lockdown. She found she had nothing to do with her time, so she thought she'd try volunteering.

She started with the GoodSam App, the NHS responder scheme and now helps out at the vaccination hubs.

Sheron Easter, Vaccine hub volunteer Credit: ITV Anglia

Generally people are just really, really happy to be here. And as I'm checking off the list you can see almost 100% of people are turning up as well, which is really positive Sheron Easter, Vaccine hub volunteer

"It does make you feel better to help people, just to do your bit. It does give you a boost, it's a reason to get up. It just gives me a sort of purpose, just to feel useful," Sheron Easter said.