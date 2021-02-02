When and where will you get your Covid jab in the East of England?

There are dozens of vaccinations centres across the East of England delivering the biggest healthcare programme in NHS history as the coronavirus injections are given to millions of people in the region.

More centres are opening all the time although people are being called to book tests in a priority order.

People can get a test when they receive a letter which explains how they can book a slot over the phone or online through the national booking system.

The Government aim is to vaccinate 13.9 million of the country's most at-risk people by the middle of February. That's getting close to one in four of England's population.

People currently being vaccinated are those most at risk and front line NHS staff and carers Credit: NHS England

When you will be contacted and offered a jab will depend on which band you are placed in based on age and health.

At present the priority list breaks down like this:

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers - 800,000 people

All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers - 5.7 million people

All those 75 years of age and over - 2.3 million people

All those 70 years of age and over and people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable - 4.4 million people

All those 65 years of age and over - 2.9 million people

All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality - 7.3 million people

All those 60 years of age and over - 1.8 million people

All those 55 years of age and over - 2.4 million people

All those 50 years of age and over - 2.6 million people

The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined - 21 million people

It is expected to be much later in the summer or autumn before young, healthy people receive a Covid shot.

On 8 December 2020, Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine Credit: PA Images

Mass vaccination centres in the Anglia region

Attleborough - Connaught Hall

Bedford - Bedford Heights

Bishop's Stortford - Avanti Meadows Primary School

Bury St Edmunds - Roverwalk School

Cambridge - Grafton Centre

Chelmsford - City racecourse, Gt Leighs

Clacton - Clacton Hospital

Colchester - Colchester United Football Club

Harlow - Leisurezone

Huntingdon - Oat Tree Centre

Ipswich - Gainsborough Sports Centre

King's Lynn - Corn Exchange

Luton - Redgrave Children's Centre

Newmarket - Racecourse

Northampton - Royal Pavilion, Moulton Park

North Walsham - Community Centre

Norwich - Food Court, Castle Quarter shopping centre

Peterborough - City Care Centre

Shefford - Priory House

Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

Stevenage - Roberston House

Thurrock - Alastair Farquharson Centre

Welwyn Garden City - Roche Pharmaceuticals

Wickford - The Lodge

Wisbech - Horsefair Shopping Centre Unit 55

Hospital vaccination hubs in the Anglia region

Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

Basildon Hospital

Bedford Hospital

Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Colchester Hospital

East of England Ambulance Service

East Midlands Ambulance Service

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Hertfordshire Partnership University Trust

Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Ipswich Hospital

James Paget Hospital, Gorleston

Kettering General Hospital

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk & Norwich Hospital

Northampton General Hospital

Peterborough City Hospital

Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge

Southend Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds

There are now dozens of vaccination centres across the Anglia region Credit: ITV News Anglia

Local vaccination centres in the Anglia region

Bedfordshire

Shefford Health Centre Priory Gardens Surgery Leagrave Centre Toddington Medical Centre Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club Guru Nanak Gurdwara Kingsway Health Centre Bushmead Medical Centre Kings House Medici Medical Centre

Cambridgeshire

North Brink Practice Stanground Surgery Cathedral Medical Centre Staploe Medical Centre Cornford House Surgery Granta Medical Practices Huntingdon Road Surgery Thomas Walker Surgery Thistlemoor Medical Centre The Fleet Community Centre in conjunction with Greater Peterborough Network The Old Exchange Surgery Charles Hicks Centre BMC @ Werrington Surgery The Jenner Health Centre Clay Farm Medical Centre Over conference & Community Centre Milton Community Hall East Barnwell Health Centre Doddington Hospital Little Paxton Alconbury Practice Dumbelton Medical Centre

Essex

Brentwood Centre George Hurd Centre The Nevendon Centre Emmanuel Archer Hall Audley Mills Surgery The Paddocks Community Centre Benfleet Clinic Holy Trinity R C Parish Danbury Medical Centre Maldon District Council Offices Rivermead Gate Medical Practice Melbourne House Surgery Whitley House Surgery Crouch Vale Medical Centre St Michaels Hospital Fern House Surgery Pump House Surgery St Helena Tendring Centre Colchester Primary Care Centre Fryatt Hospital Highlands Surgery Valkyrie Primary Care Centre Belle Vue Baptist Church Saxon Hall Salvation Army Stifford Clays Health Centre Chadwell Medical Centre Stansted Surgery St Margaret's Hospital Lister Medical Centre Lord Butler Leisure Centre Buckhurst Way Clinic

By the beginning of February more than one million people in the East of England had been given the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hertfordshire

Royston Health Centre Barclay Hall, Hoddesdon Parish Church Moors Walk Surgery Parkway Surgery Ware Drill Hall Hertford Theatre Halsey Hall Units 6, 7 and 7a St Nicholas Health Centre Bishops Stortford Football Club Stockwell Lodge Medical Centre-Annexe site Roebuck Surgery Sheepcot Medical Centre The Colne Practice Club Batchwood Bridgewater Surgeries Attenborough Surgery Watford Health Centte Harpenden Public Halls Manor View Practice Bellingham Common Room, University of Hertfordshire Education Corporation Courtenay House Surgery (part of Bancroft Medical Centre) Dacorum Locality Allum Hall

Milton Keynes

Whaddon Medical Centre Westcroft Health Centre Newport Pagnell Medical Centre Asplands Medical Centre Whitehouse Medical Centre Oakridge Medical Centre Central MK Medical Practice

Norfolk & Waveney

Fakenham Medical Practice Kirkley Mill Lionwood Medical Practice St James Medical Practice Swanton Morley Surgery Thetford Healthy Living Centre Falkland Surgery Terrington St Johns Surgery Sole Bay Health Centre The Market Surgery Hoveton Village Hall Poringland Community Centre Sheringham Medical Practice Rossi's leisure centre Gurney Surgery Drayton Surgery Snettisham Surgery Manor Farm Medical Centre Cringleford Surgery Park Surgery Bowthorpe Health Centre

Northamptonshire

Harborough Field Surgery Weavers Medical Woodsend Medical Centre Kingsthorpe Medical Centre Nene Valley Surgery Queensway Medical Centre Weedon Surgery Danetre Medical Practice Kings Heath Centre Brackley Medical Centre Moulton Community Centre Lakeside Cottingham Road Surgery Christchurch MC Grange Park Primary Care Centre Mawsley Medical Centre Western favell HC Whitefields Surgery

Suffolk

Two Rivers Medical Centre Ivry Street Medical Practice Constable Country Medical Practice The Grove Medical Centre Woodbridge Community Hall The Mix Debenham Leisure Centre Sizewell Sports & Social Club Saxmundham Health Trinity Park Conference Centre Hadleigh Health Centre Woolpit Health Centre The Epicentre Cornard Surgery Lavenham Branch Surgery Jubilee Centre Swan Surgery