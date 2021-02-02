When and where will you get your Covid jab in the East of England?
There are dozens of vaccinations centres across the East of England delivering the biggest healthcare programme in NHS history as the coronavirus injections are given to millions of people in the region.
More centres are opening all the time although people are being called to book tests in a priority order.
People can get a test when they receive a letter which explains how they can book a slot over the phone or online through the national booking system.
The Government aim is to vaccinate 13.9 million of the country's most at-risk people by the middle of February. That's getting close to one in four of England's population.
When you will be contacted and offered a jab will depend on which band you are placed in based on age and health.
At present the priority list breaks down like this:
Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers - 800,000 people
All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers - 5.7 million people
All those 75 years of age and over - 2.3 million people
All those 70 years of age and over and people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable - 4.4 million people
All those 65 years of age and over - 2.9 million people
All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality - 7.3 million people
All those 60 years of age and over - 1.8 million people
All those 55 years of age and over - 2.4 million people
All those 50 years of age and over - 2.6 million people
The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined - 21 million people
It is expected to be much later in the summer or autumn before young, healthy people receive a Covid shot.
Mass vaccination centres in the Anglia region
Attleborough - Connaught Hall
Bedford - Bedford Heights
Bishop's Stortford - Avanti Meadows Primary School
Bury St Edmunds - Roverwalk School
Cambridge - Grafton Centre
Chelmsford - City racecourse, Gt Leighs
Clacton - Clacton Hospital
Colchester - Colchester United Football Club
Harlow - Leisurezone
Huntingdon - Oat Tree Centre
Ipswich - Gainsborough Sports Centre
King's Lynn - Corn Exchange
Luton - Redgrave Children's Centre
Newmarket - Racecourse
Northampton - Royal Pavilion, Moulton Park
North Walsham - Community Centre
Norwich - Food Court, Castle Quarter shopping centre
Peterborough - City Care Centre
Shefford - Priory House
Southend - Cliffs Pavilion
Stevenage - Roberston House
Thurrock - Alastair Farquharson Centre
Welwyn Garden City - Roche Pharmaceuticals
Wickford - The Lodge
Wisbech - Horsefair Shopping Centre Unit 55
Hospital vaccination hubs in the Anglia region
Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge
Basildon Hospital
Bedford Hospital
Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford
Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust
Colchester Hospital
East of England Ambulance Service
East Midlands Ambulance Service
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Hertfordshire Partnership University Trust
Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon
Ipswich Hospital
James Paget Hospital, Gorleston
Kettering General Hospital
Luton & Dunstable Hospital
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Norfolk & Norwich Hospital
Northampton General Hospital
Peterborough City Hospital
Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn
Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge
Southend Hospital
West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds
Local vaccination centres in the Anglia region
Bedfordshire
Shefford Health Centre Priory Gardens Surgery Leagrave Centre Toddington Medical Centre Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club Guru Nanak Gurdwara Kingsway Health Centre Bushmead Medical Centre Kings House Medici Medical Centre
Cambridgeshire
North Brink Practice Stanground Surgery Cathedral Medical Centre Staploe Medical Centre Cornford House Surgery Granta Medical Practices Huntingdon Road Surgery Thomas Walker Surgery Thistlemoor Medical Centre The Fleet Community Centre in conjunction with Greater Peterborough Network The Old Exchange Surgery Charles Hicks Centre BMC @ Werrington Surgery The Jenner Health Centre Clay Farm Medical Centre Over conference & Community Centre Milton Community Hall East Barnwell Health Centre Doddington Hospital Little Paxton Alconbury Practice Dumbelton Medical Centre
Essex
Brentwood Centre George Hurd Centre The Nevendon Centre Emmanuel Archer Hall Audley Mills Surgery The Paddocks Community Centre Benfleet Clinic Holy Trinity R C Parish Danbury Medical Centre Maldon District Council Offices Rivermead Gate Medical Practice Melbourne House Surgery Whitley House Surgery Crouch Vale Medical Centre St Michaels Hospital Fern House Surgery Pump House Surgery St Helena Tendring Centre Colchester Primary Care Centre Fryatt Hospital Highlands Surgery Valkyrie Primary Care Centre Belle Vue Baptist Church Saxon Hall Salvation Army Stifford Clays Health Centre Chadwell Medical Centre Stansted Surgery St Margaret's Hospital Lister Medical Centre Lord Butler Leisure Centre Buckhurst Way Clinic
Hertfordshire
Royston Health Centre Barclay Hall, Hoddesdon Parish Church Moors Walk Surgery Parkway Surgery Ware Drill Hall Hertford Theatre Halsey Hall Units 6, 7 and 7a St Nicholas Health Centre Bishops Stortford Football Club Stockwell Lodge Medical Centre-Annexe site Roebuck Surgery Sheepcot Medical Centre The Colne Practice Club Batchwood Bridgewater Surgeries Attenborough Surgery Watford Health Centte Harpenden Public Halls Manor View Practice Bellingham Common Room, University of Hertfordshire Education Corporation Courtenay House Surgery (part of Bancroft Medical Centre) Dacorum Locality Allum Hall
Milton Keynes
Whaddon Medical Centre Westcroft Health Centre Newport Pagnell Medical Centre Asplands Medical Centre Whitehouse Medical Centre Oakridge Medical Centre Central MK Medical Practice
Norfolk & Waveney
Fakenham Medical Practice Kirkley Mill Lionwood Medical Practice St James Medical Practice Swanton Morley Surgery Thetford Healthy Living Centre Falkland Surgery Terrington St Johns Surgery Sole Bay Health Centre The Market Surgery Hoveton Village Hall Poringland Community Centre Sheringham Medical Practice Rossi's leisure centre Gurney Surgery Drayton Surgery Snettisham Surgery Manor Farm Medical Centre Cringleford Surgery Park Surgery Bowthorpe Health Centre
Northamptonshire
Harborough Field Surgery Weavers Medical Woodsend Medical Centre Kingsthorpe Medical Centre Nene Valley Surgery Queensway Medical Centre Weedon Surgery Danetre Medical Practice Kings Heath Centre Brackley Medical Centre Moulton Community Centre Lakeside Cottingham Road Surgery Christchurch MC Grange Park Primary Care Centre Mawsley Medical Centre Western favell HC Whitefields Surgery
Suffolk
Two Rivers Medical Centre Ivry Street Medical Practice Constable Country Medical Practice The Grove Medical Centre Woodbridge Community Hall The Mix Debenham Leisure Centre Sizewell Sports & Social Club Saxmundham Health Trinity Park Conference Centre Hadleigh Health Centre Woolpit Health Centre The Epicentre Cornard Surgery Lavenham Branch Surgery Jubilee Centre Swan Surgery