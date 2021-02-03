A nation remembers: The lasting legacy of Captain Sir Tom Moore

  • Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard on the lasting legacy of Captain Sir Tom Moore

He was a real gentleman with a twinkle in his eye, a lovely, humorous, kind man.

Rev Gill Webb, St Mary's Church, Marston Moretaine
Captain Sir Tom Moore's Birthday cards at Bedford School. Credit: ITV News

He was both an extraordinary man and a normal man and I think people could relate to that. His modesty was extraordinary, but he also saw this as an opportunity to help others.

James Hodgson, Headmaster, Bedford School