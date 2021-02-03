Celebrities pay tribute to ‘true hero’ Captain Sir Tom Moore

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death at the age of 100.

He raised more than £32 million for NHS Charities after walking laps of his cared in the Bedfordshire village of Marston Moretaine.

The World War Two veteran fell ill last month and died in Bedford hospital on Tuesday, where he was being treated for pneumonia and Covid-19.

Former footballer David Beckham described Sir Tom as a “true hero”, adding: “What he achieved for our NHS will never be forgotten.

“Tom, you were truly the very best of British.

“When our country and our world was struggling you gave us hope, put a smile on our faces and made us believe that tomorrow would be a good day. Rest in Peace Sir Tom.”

Beckham met Sir Tom last year when he presented him with a framed football shirt, after he became the first member of the Lionhearts squad of inspirational heroes.

Alongside the former footballer, Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute to Sir Tom, calling saying "we will never forget the incredible man who brought out the best of us at such a difficult time".

Joe Wicks also paid tribute to Sir Tom.

Both Sir Tom and Joe helped the nation through the first lockdown: with the veteran walking laps of his garden and Joe keeping kids active with his daily PE videos on YouTube.

Mr Wicks said, "An inspiration who helped millions of people feel hopeful and optimistic during a difficult time. Rest in Peace Sir Captain Tom Moore."

Captain Tom set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge, but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

Donations poured in from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on 30 April.