Organiser of New Year's Eve party which trashed church fined £10,000

A man has been fined thousands of pounds for organising a New Year's Eve party attended by hundreds of people in a 500-year-old church in Essex.

All Saints' Church in East Horndon was broken into, with rubbish and drug paraphernalia left throughout the building following the party.

A 32-year-old man from Wickford was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, 2 February, on suspicion of a burglary offence.

The organisers smashed a window for their air conditioning pipes Credit: ITV Anglia

While being interviewed he admitted organising the party and was given a £10,000 fine, the maximum penalty for breaches of the coronavirus restrictions.

The church is not used for services any more, and is looked after by a conservation group called Friends of All Saints.

On Facebook they said they had received more than £22,000 in donations since the rave.

Drug paraphernalia was strewn across the building Credit: ITV Anglia

Speaking in the days after the party, Father Paul Hamilton, the church's rector, said: "It's just a mess, there's drugs paraphernalia all over the place, also on peoples' graves outside, there's bottles everywhere, balloons and general mess, and the place absolutely stinks. It's a real shame."

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the party; four people have been arrested and released under investigation.