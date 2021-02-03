Organiser of New Year's Eve party which trashed church fined £10,000
A man has been fined thousands of pounds for organising a New Year's Eve party attended by hundreds of people in a 500-year-old church in Essex.
All Saints' Church in East Horndon was broken into, with rubbish and drug paraphernalia left throughout the building following the party.
A 32-year-old man from Wickford was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, 2 February, on suspicion of a burglary offence.
While being interviewed he admitted organising the party and was given a £10,000 fine, the maximum penalty for breaches of the coronavirus restrictions.
The church is not used for services any more, and is looked after by a conservation group called Friends of All Saints.
On Facebook they said they had received more than £22,000 in donations since the rave.
Speaking in the days after the party, Father Paul Hamilton, the church's rector, said: "It's just a mess, there's drugs paraphernalia all over the place, also on peoples' graves outside, there's bottles everywhere, balloons and general mess, and the place absolutely stinks. It's a real shame."
Essex Police are continuing to investigate the party; four people have been arrested and released under investigation.