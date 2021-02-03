Prime Minister urges people to 'Clap for Tom' at 6pm tonight

A minute's silence has taken place in the House of Commons as The Prime Minster Boris Johnson urges people to remember Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore with a 'Clap for Tom' at six o'clock tonight (3rd February).

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said Captain Sir Tom Moore dedicated his life to serving others, and encouraged people to join in a "national clap" in memory of him and all those working in the NHS which he raised money for.