Rare vintage model steam engines stolen from house in Cambridgeshire

The owner of a vintage model train collection says he's been left 'devastated' after thieves broke into his property in Godmanchester and stole his treasured items.

They were taken overnight from an outbuilding belonging to 70-year old Willem Middlemiss.

I am devastated at loss of these items which have been collected over a number of years. They are of great sentimental value to me and I would be grateful for anyone with information to pass it on to the police. Willem Middlemiss, owner

The rare and collectible items were stolen between 8pm on Saturday (30 January) and 10.30am on Sunday (31 January).

The collection of model trains and engines are worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

One of the rare model vintage steam engine stolen. Credit: Cambridgeshire police