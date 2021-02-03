Suffolk residents urged to donate spare digital devices for school children

A new campaign has been launched in Suffolk encouraging residents and businesses to donate laptops and tablets for home learning during the lockdown.

The 'IT Kit for Kids campaign' is a joint initiative between Suffolk County Council and Ipswich based Creative Computing Club to ensure every pupil in our county can access learning and education.

Since June, the council has worked with schools to provide around 1,000 laptops and 100 tablets to children without access to technology - but more are needed.

The devices have been primarily sent to children with a social Worker and care leavers, who don't have suitable access to technology.

It's hoped the campaign will ensure no child's education is left behind in the coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Mary Evans, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills said:

“Our young people across Suffolk are learning from home and with so many aspects of life now relying on access to computers and the internet it is essential children and young people have the technology to enable them to learn, and socialise virtually with their friends and family", Councillor Mary Evans, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills said.

“Together, we can ensure our young people are less isolated in lockdown and have the technology they need to learn and stay in touch with their friends.”

The campaign is part of a wider approach to tackle the digital divide in Suffolk and give young people the skills, motivation, and confidence to use technology.