It is an idea that has come from Firstsite in Colchester and is being backed by some big names from the world of Art.

Sally Shaw, Firstsite Director, said the idea sounds grand - to create the world's biggest art exhibition - but is really simple and something that anyone can get involved in.

You make an artwork, you stick it in your window, you take a picture of it and you upload it to social media with the hashtag the Great Big Art Exhibition 2021 and what we’re trying to do is make the world’s biggest art exhibition ever. Sally Shaw

The opening theme of animals has been chosen by Sir Antony Gormley, the British sculptor famous for the Angel Of The North.

People are being encouraged to draw, paint, sculpt or get creative with other materials and put their finished pieces up in windows, gardens or balconies, for everyone to see.

Sir Antony Gormley said:

I think everybody is really fed up but what does fed up mean? It means there’s a lot of pent up energy and I’m saying let’s focus that energy on doing something creative. Release your inner artist, get the paints out of the cupboard where they’ve been gathering dust and have a go. What’s to lose? Antony Gormley

The inspiration for the project came from the rainbow images that began appearing at the start of the pandemic, brightening up windows everywhere and offering a sense of solidarity during such a difficult time.

Artwork in windows Credit: ITV Anglia

Sally Shaw said that this time around, they're hoping to see millions of works of art in windows.

"Whenever I do art it makes me feel much better. It really is just a great thing to do." The Great Big Art Exhibition will run until April. Information and an activity pack can be downloaded at www.firstsite.uk