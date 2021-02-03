The nation claps for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Watch the 'clap for Tom' in his home village of Marston Moretaine

Bedford Hospital

Downing Street

A nationwide 'Clap for Tom' has taken place as people remember Captain Sir Tom Moore who died at the age of 100 yesterday.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to join in "a national clap" in memory of him and all those working in the NHS which he raised so much money for.

Captain Sir Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia