The nation claps for Captain Sir Tom Moore
Watch the 'clap for Tom' in his home village of Marston Moretaine
Bedford Hospital
Downing Street
A nationwide 'Clap for Tom' has taken place as people remember Captain Sir Tom Moore who died at the age of 100 yesterday.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to join in "a national clap" in memory of him and all those working in the NHS which he raised so much money for.
As Captain Tom repeatedly reminded us, please remember tomorrow will be a good day. He inspired the very best in us all and his legacy will continue to do so for generations to come.
'One little soul like me isn't going to make much difference': Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100.
What he achieved in his last year of life was quite phenomenal