'What he achieved in the last year of his life was quite phenomenal': General Lord Dannatt
He's lived a fantastic life over 100 years and almost the highlight of his life has been this last year. He has been such an inspiration over the last twelve months up and down the country and quite rightly he's been recognised for it. I think we can celebrate his life and ponder on what a difference one person can make.