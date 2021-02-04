Now what's in a name ? Well, a writer from Suffolk has found because of her surname thousands of people came to her for investment advice during a trading frenzy into the gaming retailer Gamestop.

Despite being called Zoah Hedges-Stocks, Zoah from Leiston, says she knows nothing about hedge funds or stocks and shares.

She's written "THIS IS NOT A FINANCE ACCOUNT," in a tweet that's now pinned to her Twitter page. "I DO NOT HAVE ANY TRADING ADVICE. HEDGES-STOCKS IS MY SURNAME."

Her tweet has had 40 million views !

Over the weekend I was getting thousands of tweets asking me for financial advice - should I go long or go short on AMC and dogecoin and I thought it would be polite to let this people know that I don't know anything about these things . I tweeted about it and it's had 40 million views and 705 thousand likes. I suffer from depression but this has been a really welcome distraction. ZOAH HEDGES-STOCKS , not an investment advisor

Zoah's roughly 4,700 followers ballooned to more than 12,300 overnight as the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock saga exploded.

Zoah's parents - the Hedges and Stocks - run travelling funfairs.

Twitter followers can go up as well as down

And in true Twitter form, Hedges-Stocks' surname has also spawned a meme of its own.

Someone with the surname Cobb tweeting THIS IS NOT A SALAD ACCOUNT. I DO NOT HAVE ANY DRESSING ADVICE. COBB IS MY SURNAME.