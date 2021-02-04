A Suffolk woman goes viral on Twitter after people assume her surname is her job
Now what's in a name ? Well, a writer from Suffolk has found because of her surname thousands of people came to her for investment advice during a trading frenzy into the gaming retailer Gamestop.
Despite being called Zoah Hedges-Stocks, Zoah from Leiston, says she knows nothing about hedge funds or stocks and shares.
She's written "THIS IS NOT A FINANCE ACCOUNT," in a tweet that's now pinned to her Twitter page. "I DO NOT HAVE ANY TRADING ADVICE. HEDGES-STOCKS IS MY SURNAME."
Her tweet has had 40 million views !
Over the weekend I was getting thousands of tweets asking me for financial advice - should I go long or go short on AMC and dogecoin and I thought it would be polite to let this people know that I don't know anything about these things . I tweeted about it and it's had 40 million views and 705 thousand likes. I suffer from depression but this has been a really welcome distraction.
Zoah's roughly 4,700 followers ballooned to more than 12,300 overnight as the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock saga exploded.
Zoah's parents - the Hedges and Stocks - run travelling funfairs.
And in true Twitter form, Hedges-Stocks' surname has also spawned a meme of its own.
Someone with the surname Cobb tweeting THIS IS NOT A SALAD ACCOUNT. I DO NOT HAVE ANY DRESSING ADVICE. COBB IS MY SURNAME.
To everyone who has retweeted me : thank you for the laughs!