CCTV images show man in police cell before his death

Watch a video report by Hannah Pettifer - this report contains images which some may find upsetting

CCTV showing a man fall silent in a police cell after minutes of screaming and shouting has been released, as the inquest into his death heard officers did not check on him immediately after he stopped moving.

The footage shows the moment Leon Briggs, 39, is brought into Luton police station in 2013 where he was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Several minutes later, while locked in a cell, Mr Briggs stops shouting and moving, prompting staff to call an ambulance.

CCTV images of the last moments of Mr Briggs' life have been released

On Thursday, Constable Peter Baron was questioned about Mr Briggs' treatment at the station and why no one acted immediately.

Mr Briggs, a lorry driver of mixed ethnicity, was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act in Marsh Road, Luton, at around 2pm on November 4 2013, before being taken into custody in handcuffs and leg restraints. He was pronounced dead in hospital hours later.

Mr Briggs died of "amphetamine intoxication in association with prone restraint and prolonged struggling", with a secondary cause of heart disease, the inquest in Milton Keynes has heard.

Leon Briggs

The jury was shown CCTV footage from the police station for a second time on Thursday afternoon. Pc Baron, who helped with Mr Briggs' restraint, said "he's a big old boy, quite a strong lad" to staff at the station before carrying him in.

As Mr Briggs is taken into the police station by several officers, he can be heard repeatedly shouting "no" and screaming.

Pc Baron later described Mr Briggs' behaviour as "completely erratic and irrational".

Officers then place him into a cell and "fold" his legs because he was "aggressive and resistive", according to Pc Baron.

His leg restraints and handcuffs are removed before the door is locked. Pc Baron said Mr Briggs' trousers were taken off so he could not use any items such as a belt or tracksuit bottom waistband to "harm himself".

After a few minutes alone in the cell, Mr Briggs falls silent and stops moving, but officers make "no immediate" attempt to check on him.

Pc Baron told the jury: "I didn't realise at the time, and I don't know why I didn't see it at the time. I believe it was based on previous experiences over the concern that the silence is because the person is waiting for us to drop our guard."

Pc Baron said he "would have responded immediately" if he noticed Mr Briggs had stopped moving. He added there were concerns among other officers that Mr Briggs was "pretending" and being passive in order to "camouflage" a violent outburst towards them.

He agreed there was "nothing stopping" any communication with Mr Briggs from outside the cell. A female voice is repeatedly heard calling out his name and asking "are you alright?".

Pc Baron is also heard saying "he is dripping with sweat" to a fellow officer, while another person says "come on Leon".

The reference to sweat should have been a "key indicator" that Mr Briggs was suffering from acute behavioural disturbance (ABD), the inquest has previously heard.

However, Pc Baron interrupted the footage while it was being played to the jury to say he may have been "mistaken" and that he believed the liquid on Mr Briggs was actually urine.

Mr Briggs is seen face down on the floor of the cell for several minutes before officers re-enter and attempt to resuscitate him. An ambulance arrived later on to take Mr Briggs to hospital.

Senior coroner Emma Whitting told the jury that members of Mr Briggs' family found the footage "distressing" and therefore were not in the room to view it.

The inquest has also heard the way police officers moved Mr Briggs into a police van "wasn't ideal" and went against guidance. The inquest continues.