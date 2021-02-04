Construction begins on two bridges in Norfolk and Suffolk worth £246m

Work is now underway on two new bridges on the East Anglian coast with a total cost of £246 million.

The Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth and the Gull Wing project in Lowestoft are just 10 miles apart.

Both projects aim to open to the public in 2023.

The Department for Transport is committing a total of over £170 million to both ventures.

Road closures for both projects have begun as preparation work gets underway.

The Gull Wing project in Lowestoft is managed by Suffolk County Council. Credit: Farrans Construction / Norfolk and Suffolk county councils

The Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth will start demolition of some buildings and structures later this month and trial holes for utilities are underway for the Gull Wing in Lowestoft.

Neil Rogers, Project Director at Farrans Construction, said: “These projects are both at the heart of local towns, and we’re looking forward to supporting residents and businesses throughout the construction period and beyond.

"We will do this with employment and apprenticeship opportunities, as well as inviting local companies to bid to be part of the supply chain."

The Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth will start demolition of some buildings and structures later this month. Credit: Farrans Construction / Norfolk and Suffolk county councils

Councillor Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “I’m looking forward to visiting Lowestoft, when it is permitted to do so, to see where work has begun.

"There will be a lot of preparatory work that goes on behind the scenes and may not be immediately obvious to passers-by, but the Gull Wing is most definitely go."

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport said: “I’m delighted to see work on the long awaited Third River Crossing get underway and the commitment BAM Farrans have made to supporting the local economy.

“As well as providing jobs, it will make it much easier for people living and working in the borough to get around and provide crucial support to the town’s key industries, including those linked to the offshore energy and maritime sectors, tourism and manufacturing.

"Both these projects are now more important than ever as we seek to help the regional economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. Credit: Farrans Construction / Norfolk County Council / Suffolk County Council

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for the East Anglian coast, with these much-needed schemes now underway.

"The Government has committed to levelling up across the country and with these two major projects, we are now starting to see this happen in our region."

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said: “These are both fantastic projects that will be truly transformational for the whole region.

"The Third River Crossing will significantly improve traffic flows, which will help residents and visitors to get around as well as bring meaningful benefits to local businesses, especially those in the energy sector.”