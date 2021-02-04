Coronavirus causes cancellation of two big summer events

The Bedford River Festival and the Kite and Motoring Festival are being postponed until 2022, it has been announced.

Bedford Borough Council said the decision had been taken due to the ongoing uncertainty about big outdoor events this summer due to COVID-19.

The council said that due to the months of planning required to organise the events it was necessary to postpone these events.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said “This is not a decision that was taken lightly. Large gatherings are still not permitted under Government guidance and with the amount of work and time needed to plan these Festivals, particularly the River Festival, and ongoing uncertainty about how long these measures will have to be in place, we were unfortunately left with little choice but to postpone these events to next year.

“We know this is disappointing news. After postponing these events last year, we were really looking forward to bringing them back in all their glory this summer. But the safety of the public is our number one priority, and we are looking ahead to next year.

Earlier this week the organisers of the Cromer Carnival announced that it was cancelling the event for this year.