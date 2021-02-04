Covid-19 prompts closure of Norwich technology firm

A technology company has closed its doors after dozens of its staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

A total of 190 staff have now tested positive within the last 28 days at Ingram Micro Services, which is based in Norwich.

The firm, which specialises in mobile phone and computer logistics as well as contact centre services and repair and refurbishment, employs 795 workers, at two facilities on an industrial estate in Vulcan Road North.

Norfolk County Council said the firm had voluntarily closed for 10 days today in order to protect its staff and local communities following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Since Monday, staff have been offered testing onsite arranged by the council’s Public Health team.

Norfolk’s Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith said: “As people will be aware, infection levels of Covid-19 are very high across the whole country at this time.

“I very much welcome Ingram Micro’s positive approach to working closely with us to instigate testing on their site this week and now to take this swift and decisive action to control this outbreak.

“It’s vital that we act swiftly to break the chain of transmission and prevent any further spread amongst this workforce or more widely into the community.

“All those who have already tested positive are now isolating and all the rest of the staff will now also be asked to isolate for 10 days.”

Kevin Coleman, Vice President, Technology EMEA – Ingram Micro Services said:

“The welfare of our team members is our primary concern which is why we have taken the steps we have taken. We remain in regular contact with all those affected and will continue to provide support as needed.”

All workers at Ingram Micro who have not been tested in the last 90 days are being advised to arrange a test whether or not they have symptoms.