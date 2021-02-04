Echo could be the world's first trick-performing duck

Watch Echo the duck perform some tricks

A dog trainer from Essex is teaching a duck to perform tricks.

Joe Nutkins, who lives near Colchester, is a professional trick dog trainer.

She had been demonstrating tricks online with her dogs, when Echo the duck decided to join in too.

Joe Nutkins said: "While I'm doing trick things online for people with the dogs, she'll come in and watches what they do.

"She mimics what they do a little bit. So I thought, let's give it a go with the tricks with her and see what she does and she took to it.

"She picked it up really nicely."

Dog trainer Joe Nutkins and Echo the duck. Credit: ITV News Anglia