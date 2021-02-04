Get Captain Tom on a coin - MP calls for Royal Mint to honour fundraising hero

More than 50 online petitions have already been started to set up some kind of permanent memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday. People are calling for all sorts of things to honour his memory, including naming a hospital after him, putting up a statue, and even for a bank holiday.

And today another suggestion was made in parliament - get the national treasure on a coin.

Raising the issue earlier, Conservative former minister Caroline Nokes told the Commons: "Captain Sir Tom Moore taught us that tomorrow is a good day.

"Can I ask (Mr Rees-Mogg) as Lord President of the Privy Council to use his influence to bring about a commemorative coin for this remarkable national treasure and a debate in this House?"

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: "(Ms Nokes) has the most brilliantly obscure knowledge because the approval of all coins does indeed come before the Privy Council on the suggestion of the Royal Mint.

"I hope that as Lord President I do see a proposal from the Royal Mint in due course."

He added: "Captain Sir Tom Moore dedicated his life to serving his country and others, and he showed the value of all life that he in his hundredth and hundredth and first year showed that somebody of great age can make as important a contribution as anybody else in the country did over that last year.

"It is a reminder to all of us of the value of life and why it's been right to protect life as far as we possibly can during this incredibly difficult period."

The calls for the coin come less then 24 hours after many people gathered to clap in his memory.