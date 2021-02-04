'Human bones' discovered by A45 in Northampton

An investigation has been launched after what's thought to be human bones were discovered in woodland in Northampton.

The bones were discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday by a footpath close to the A45.

A police cordon has been set up while searches continue.

Bones were discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “At about 2.20pm on Tuesday, February 2, police were called to a footpath alongside the A45 in Northampton following a report from a member of the public that they had found human bones.

“Officers remain on scene to investigate this incident and to establish the circumstances around how the bones came to be there.”