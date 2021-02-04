Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

A tennis coach from Milton Keynes is helping to keep children entertained during lockdown by providing online sessions.

John Cavill, from the Tennis Works organisation who are based at Stony Stratford Tennis Club, has been coaching for 22 years.

With tennis clubs currently shut, he's determined for children not to lose interest in the sport and is even hoping to inspire more young players to take it up once lockdown is over.

John has started producing weekly 30-minute sessions which are sent out to all 90 primary schools in Milton Keynes.

These classes are then e-mailed to children who are currently stuck at home.

The sessions don't require any specialist equipment, and children are encouraged to join in with anything they can get their hands on.

Children can join in with the classes online. Credit: Tennis Works

"Even putting a load of socks into a ball can create a ball," John told ITV News Anglia.

"So, the whole idea is that it's stuff that you can use around the house and effectively still enjoy doing the exercises and everything we've got for you."

The classes have proved to be a massive help for parents, many of whom are struggling with homeschooling.

The Milton Keynes Schools Sports Partnership have helped with the rollout of the videos to schools, and manager Nina Sweetland believes it's vital that children have an opportunity to burn off any excess energy.

She said: "I know it's very difficult in terms of being at home, but doing activities at home and sharing activities at home with parents and with brothers and sisters, being active is really, really key."