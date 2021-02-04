Race to stop spread of South African variant on Hertfordshire and Essex border

Watch Charlie Frost's report from Broxbourne in Hertfordshire

Covid testing kits are being delivered door to door on the Essex and Hertfordshire border to try and stop the spread of the new South African variant.

The measures have come into force after one confirmed case of the new variant in Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

Covid isn't going away any time soon. It will undoubtedly be here for many years and decades to come, but it won't be causing us the problems that we've had this year. Prof Paul Hunter

Most of the door-to-door testing is taking place in Broxbourne, but Essex County Council confirmed some households in the Nazeing area will also be contacted.

There are concerns the South African variant can spread more readily and vaccines may not work quite as well against it.

However, Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia, said we shouldn't be "overly worried" about the new South African variant.

He said: "We still have a vaccine that works, it doesn't work quite as well but it does seem to still be very good at stopping severe disease and stopping hospitalisations.

Professor Paul Hunter is not "overly worried" by the South African variant

Professor Hunter added: "At the moment we're in national lockdown. Case numbers are generally falling very rapidly and I think we're going to see that even with the South African variant.

"I think as we relax from restrictions then we need to be careful, but hopefully by the time we're doing that we will have protected the large majority of our vulnerable people and at that point I think we will be able to be a little bit less concerned.

"Covid isn't going away any time soon. It will undoubtedly be here for many years and decades to come, but it won't be causing us the problems that we've had this year.

"It won't be causing the large numbers of deaths. It won't be causing huge numbers of people having to go into hospital, but we'll continue to have some issues certainly for a few years yet."