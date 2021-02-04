School talk from children's charity leads to jail sentence for abuser

A talk from a children's charity at a school led to a man being jailed for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) had visited a school in Luton to deliver a talk about spotting the signs of abuse.

Police say it was hearing that talk that inspired the youngster, now aged ten, to talk to a family member about being abused by Sidney Sales.

Sales, now 63, targeted the girl in 2016 when she was just eight, but it was only after hearing the NSPCC talk two years later that the girl came forward and Sales was arrested.

Sales, from Tomlinson Avenue, in Luton, was jailed at Luton Crown Court on Monday (1 February) after being found guilty by a majority verdict in December, of one count of sexual assault on a child under 13 years of age, and one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He will serve a prison sentence of three years.

PC Benjamin Robertson from the Bedfordshire Police Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said. “Sales preyed on this young girl, and took advantage of her in the worst way possible.

I commend this young lady’s strength, bravery and determination to disclose this abhorrent abuse. This wasn’t an easy process for her to go through, but she had the full support of her family and our team, and I am glad Sales has now been imprisoned for what he did to her. PC Benjamin Robertson

“I would encourage anyone who has been sexually abused, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward and tell us. We will believe you, and we will do everything we can to see perpetrators brought to justice.”

If you have concerns about child sexual abuse or you have been a victim, please report it on 101.

There is more information on spotting the signs of sexual abuse on the NSPCC website.

Any young person can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk