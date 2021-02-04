Store manager wins £500,000 lottery prize

A supermarket store manager from Milton Keynes is celebrating after he won the £500,000 top prize on an online Instant Win Game from The National Lottery.

Gareth Bradley, who's 41, was running a series of job interviews from home when, in a break between calls, he logged on to his online National Lottery account and started to play the online Instant Win Game, Mega Cashword.

I’d pressed the final letter to be revealed in the game when Ruby, our springer spaniel puppy, made it very clear she needed to spend a penny. In a situation like that you don’t mess about, so I quickly put the phone down and immediately took her outside. Ruby's penny spent, we came back into the house and as I picked up my phone saw it was flashing £500,000. Gareth Bradley

Not knowing whether to scream or cry with joy, Gareth instead rang his partner of eight years, Connor Dennis to share the news.

Gareth and Connor with Ruby their Springer puppy Credit: The National Lottery

The pair have no plans to give up work, instead they will set aside a lump sum to pay off their mortgage.