Weather Warning: Disruptive snow likely through this weekend and into next week

ITV Anglia Weather meteorologist Chris Page outlines how much snow is expected in the East of England

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the East of England this weekend.

Valid: Midday Saturday 6 February to 11:59pm on Sunday 7 February 2021

Snow showers in the far north-east of the UK will spread southwards. Chance of heavier snow for a time in the south.

Snow and ice warning issued for the UK Credit: Met Office

What to expect

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

With cold weather on the horizon, remember the five P's. Check on your neighbours, family and the elderly as temperatures are set to plummet Credit: ITV Weather

The detail

Cold air, along with snow showers to low levels pushing inland from the North Sea, is expected to spread south during the weekend.

Not all locations will see snow, with the showers likely to miss some places altogether. In addition to the showers, there is a chance that an extended period of more persistent snowfall could impact parts of the Midlands and southeast England overnight Saturday and through Sunday.

This is all likely to bring areas of accumulating snow through the period with some icy stretches developing, with some parts seeing 5-10 cm, possibly 15 cm of snow.

Although disruption from this event could occur anywhere within this region, the Midlands and south-east England is the area most likely to see disruptive snow accumulating more widely, from later Saturday until the middle of Sunday.