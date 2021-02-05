18 years for Cambridgeshire man who murdered his partner's 11-week-old baby boy

A man from St Neots who murdered his partner's 11-week-old baby will serve at least 18 years in prison.

Kane Mitchell, 31, inflicted multiple injuries on Teddie Mitchell at his home in St Neots, which led to his death in hospital on 11 November, 2019.

The court heard the little boy suffered a catalogue of injuries including a fractured skull and bleed to the brain after Mitchell struck his head against a hard object.

Judge Mr Justice Knowles said that the assault on November 1 involved the "violent striking by Mr Mitchell of Teddie's head against a hard or unyielding surface".

This fractured the boy's skull and caused brain, spinal and eye injuries, the judge said.

He said that on a separate, earlier, occasion Mitchell had fractured two of Teddie's ribs and his collar bone.

He found that Mitchell did not intend to kill the child but that "in sudden temper and frustration with Teddie" he intended to "cause really serious harm" to him.

Mitchell was ordered to serve a further five years concurrent for allowing / causing serious harm to a child.

Teddie’s mother, Lucci Smith, 30, was found guilty of neglect and handed a two-year community order.Both Mitchell and Smith have been barred from activities with children.

In sentencing, Judge Knowles commended officers for their diligent and professional investigation.

Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/PA

Earlier, Teddie’s mother, Lucci Smith, 29, of Pattison Court, St Neots, was acquitted on charges of causing or allowing death and serious injury, but found guilty of neglect following a four-week trial which heard baby Teddie had suffered weeks of neglect and rough handling during his short life.

Cambridge Crown Court heard Mitchell and Smith had been in a relationship for about eight months and had lived together with baby Teddie.

At 3pm on 1 November, 2019, the ambulance service was called to Pattison Court, St Neots, where Teddie was found to be unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Smith had left Teddie in the care of Mitchell while she did the morning school run. When she returned, she noticed he seemed lethargic and wouldn’t take his bottle.

She later contacted a GP after Teddie’s condition deteriorated. They advised her to call 999 but she waited about half an hour before calling them.

Teddie Mitchell Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/PA

Teddie was rushed to the Special Care Baby Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, where doctors discovered he had a fractured skull and a significant bleed on the brain.

Officers and medical staff were concerned about how Teddie received his injuries and Mitchell and Smith were both arrested at the hospital. Teddie was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for a specialist neurology assessment and placed in intensive care on life support, where doctors concluded he would not recover.

Medical staff kept Teddie stable on a life support machine, however, after 11 days, a decision was made to withdraw the life support and Teddie passed away shortly after. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of his fractured skull and lack of oxygen to the brain.

During the trial, the jury were read statements from neighbours who said they had heard arguments coming from the address on a regular basis and that the household had been unsettled since Mitchell moved in.

During a police interview, Mitchell said he believed he was Teddie’s biological father. However, DNA results following the death revealed he was not. He could not explain how Teddie came to suffer his fatal injuries.

Smith claimed she and Mitchell were in a loving relationship and they rarely argued. She also couldn’t explain how Teddie came to have his fatal injuries.

The jury deliberated for two days following the four-week trial before reaching a verdict.