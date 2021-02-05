You can watch Tanya Mercer's story here

A bid has been put forward to create a new freeport in the East of England, which would bring in 13,500 jobs.

The partnership Freeport East has put the bid in to the government for a Felixstowe and Harwich freeport.

Over the next five years, Freeport East say it would attract more than £500 million of investment - while providing a £650 million boost to the UK economy.

Credit: PA Images

In the submission, the UK's largest deep-sea container port at Felixstowe would be combined with the short sea European gateway at Harwich.

Credit: PA Images

Freeport East says its trade connections will bring economic growth and opportunity for deprived communities both close to the ports and across the country.

George Kieffer, Chairman of the Project Board has expressed why he thinks Freeport East is the Government's best choice:

The key ports of Harwich and Felixstowe are already critical for overseas trade; but with a reliable supply of sites nearby to host innovation hubs, attract new businesses, and the base infrastructure which underpins these. George Kieffer, Project Board Chairman

By working with local councils, Local Enterprise Partnerships and innovators, Freeport East aim to achieve a green industrial revolution.

We will deliver a green energy hub that will help deliver net-zero transport systems and complement sustainable developments in other regions. Clemence Cheng, Executive Director of Hutchison Ports

Other sites that are earmarked for development will also benefit from the bid.

These sites include:

Horsley Cross and Bathside Bay in Tendring

Great Blakenham

Gateway 14

The Parker and Anzani Avenue areas of Felixstowe

The Port of Felixstowe Logistics Park

A decision by the Treasury is expected in the Spring.