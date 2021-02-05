Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

More than 1500 laptops have been distributed to children in Bedfordshire as part of a community effort to ensure no pupil is left behind.

Organised by Luton Mosques, The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and charity Level Trust, 520 devices were handed out in the car park of Icknield Primary School in Luton today. Some of the pupils there will be among the recipients.

This will make a massive difference to the families that need devices at home. We are working really hard as a school to give zoom lessons to children each day and to maintain that contact with their classmates and this already help those families and those children. Not just academically in their learning but also with their wellbeing as well. Carla Islip, Assistant Headteacher

520 laptops were dropped off today at this primary school Credit: ITV News Anglia Suffolk residents urged to donate spare digital devices for school children

A government scheme has delivered more than 920,000 devices nationally but still only 10% of schools say all their pupils have access to a device.

Sometimes parents have one device and obviously the parents have to work. And then what happens is the child can only go on at 6 when parents are finished. Well if you’ve got a 9-year-old that's not acceptable, so what we're trying to do is provide devices trying to make a level playing field. Susan Lousada, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire

Community groups are doing their best to fill in the gaps. In Northamptonshire a similar push has seen 250 devices handed out.