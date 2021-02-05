Luton hospice warns of funding shortfall

Watch a report by ITV Anglia’s Stuart Leithes

A Hospice in Luton is facing huge funding shortfalls as lockdown continues to affect its income.

It costs around £6 million a year to run Keech Hospice, most of that comes from fundraising events and charity shop income.

Lockdown's left its shops closed and seen a drop in fundraising. Staff say they are also facing huge challenges with care.

Angie Shipley Credit: ITV Anglia

Covid has thrown a different dimension altogether on this, so not only are people coping with their incredibly awful illnesses anyway, but to have covid on top of that, it affects our families, it affects our staff. Angie Shipley Senior Staff Nurse, Keech Hospice

Staff at the hospice, who pride themselves in personable care, have had to adapt to wearing PPE - like those on the frontline in hospitals. Some patients find this confusing, but the staff know it is important.

Daily challenges with care have been made more difficult with the virus. Half of those being looked after by the hospice at the time of filming had tested positive for Covid 19.

The hospice also says there could be an increase in demand, with an ageing population and delays in some treatment.