One in five adults given a vaccine in Norfolk and Waveney

One in five adults in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first coronavirus vaccine.

This gives the area the third highest take up of the vaccine in the whole of England. The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group also say they have vaccinated more over 80’s than anywhere else in the East.

91% of over 80’s vaccinated in the area

22% of over 16’s vaccinated in the area

There were concerns earlier in the year that East Anglia was behind in vaccinating over 80’s but the Norfolk and Waveney CCG say they are on track.

We have made considerable progress in just a few weeks of this vaccination programme being launched. We have now offered a vaccine to all of our eligible over 80s population, registered with a GP practice, in line with the target set out by Government. Melanie Craig, Chief Executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG

Over 80’s who missed a phone call or letter inviting them to have a vaccine will be recontacted.

People have been advised ‘not to drop the guard’ once getting the jab.

A recent study by the University of East Anglia found peoples risk of infection doubled in the first eight days after vaccination - probably because they were less cautious than before.