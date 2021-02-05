Police have handed out 14 Covid-19 fines after they were called to a house party in Hatfield in Hertfordshire.

At around 1am on Sunday (31 January), officers were called to reports of a party at a house in Eagle Way.

When police turned up they found a number of residents and local students in the house.Subsequently, 14 £200 COVID-19 fines were issued and the University of Hertfordshire was notified.

Those present attempted to make off from the property once they spotted police which is a clear sign that they knew they were breaching the COVID regulations. I’m sure we all feel frustrated by lockdown but with the death rate so high there is no excuse for complacency. Breaching the regulations sets us all back and is completely selfish when others have made sacrifices. Chief Inspector Simon Mason

Police say eight of those involved were students from the University of Hertfordshire. A dedicated University Policing Team who focus on issues affecting the student population have since been following up with those involved.